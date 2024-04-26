 Fighting for India free of ‘bitterness, hatred, communalism’: Shashi Tharoor | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fighting for India free of ‘bitterness, hatred, communalism’: Shashi Tharoor

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 26, 2024 12:36 PM IST

The 3-term Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram is defending his turf against Union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Shashi Tharoor, defending his Thiruvananthapuram turf against Union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Friday, that he was fighting for an India free of “bitterness, hatred, and communalism.”

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor standing in a queue waits to cast his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, April 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor standing in a queue waits to cast his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, April 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Also Read | Voters unlikely to get swayed by hollow chest-thumping: Tharoor

“A country free of communalism, a country free of the kind of bitterness, hatred, and unpleasant invective (abusive language)…that has dominated our political discourse over the last few years, that is what I am fighting for,” the Congress MP said after casting his vote.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Tharoor, who made his electoral debut from this Kerala constituency in 2009 and retained the seat in both 2014 and 2019 national polls, described the ongoing elections as “far greater than my own future.”

“As a Congress candidate, at every junction and every stop, I have repeatedly made the point that as far as I am concerned, this is an election far greater than my own future. It is about India's future. It is about changing the government in Delhi. That is what we are here to do,” the former Union minister remarked.

Also Read | Left made a mistake by fielding a candidate against Tharoor, says Prakash Raj

He also said that the grand old party-led opposition bloc will “restore” India to being the country most of us grew up in."

“We are here to restore democracy, restore a faith in diversity, and restore India's pluralism, and restore for the first time, the country that most of us grew up in, and took for granted until these 10 years have veered it in a very different direction,” he added.

Also Read | 'Fraudulent allegations': Tharoor warns Rajeev Chandrasekhar of legal action

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats; in today's nationwide polling – the second of the seven-phase general elections – all constituencies in the southern state are voting. Other major Congress candidates in the fray include former party chief Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad) and KC Venugopal (Alappuzha).

The Lok Sabha elections commenced on April 19, while the seventh and final round of voting is scheduled for June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 seats will be held on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Fighting for India free of ‘bitterness, hatred, communalism’: Shashi Tharoor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On