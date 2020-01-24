File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police

File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city policeassembly-elections Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:57 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Friday evening ordered Delhi Police to file a case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra after a huge row over his ‘India vs Pak’ tweets that the Election Commission concluded “appeal to communal feelings”.
tags
top news
trending topics
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.