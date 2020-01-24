e-paper
File FIR against BJP's Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police

File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:57 IST
Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)
         

Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Friday evening ordered Delhi Police to file a case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra after a huge row over his ‘India vs Pak’ tweets that the Election Commission concluded “appeal to communal feelings”.

