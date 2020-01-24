EC asks Twitter to take down BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweet

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:29 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked micro-blogging website Twitter to remove controversial tweet of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, who had called the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections as a match between India and Pakistan.

In the request sent to Twitter, the ECI has said that Mishra’s tweet is “highly objectionable”. “The said tweet amounts to appealing to communal feelings, which is prohibited under part 1(3) of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Kindly take necessary action and intimate the commission, on status of the action taken,” the ECI said.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had earlier requested the ECI to begin the process for removal of Mishra’s tweet.

Mishra, who is contesting the Assembly elections from Model Town on a BJP ticket, had said on Twitter that the February 8 polls will be a match between India and Pakistan.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮

𝘃𝘀

𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻



8𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶



8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

He had further explained his tweets and claimed that the protest against citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh is Pakistan sponsored. “Pakistan has entered Shaheen Bagh. Mini Pakistans are being created in Delhi. The Indian law is not followed in areas like Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh and Inderlok. Pakistani hooligans have captured the streets of Delhi,” Mishra said in his tweet posted in Hindi on Thursday.

He had accused the Congress and ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of creating “mini Pakistans” in Delhi where rule of law is not followed. “AAP and Congress have created these mini-Pakistans, like the one in Shaheen Bagh. They will get the answer from India on February 8. Whenever seditious people create a Pakistan in India, they will come face-to-face with patriotic Indians,” Mishra furth said on Twitter.

AAP और कांग्रेस ने शाहीन बाग जैसे मिनी पाकिस्तान खड़े किए हैं



जवाब में 8 फरवरी को हिंदुस्तान खड़ा होगा



जब जब देशद्रोही भारत मे पाकिस्तान खड़ा करेंगे



तब तब देशभक्तों का हिंदुस्तान खड़ा होगा https://t.co/SWWQcg91Pp — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

The Returning Officer had sent him a showcause notice, saying he has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is on force after the announcement of election schedule in Delhi. Mishra has been asked to explain why action should not be taken against him.

The BJP leader has, meanwhile, remaind defiant saying whatever he said on Twitter is true and he will not take back his tweets. “I don’t think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement,” Mishra said, according to news agency ANI.

“Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh, people aren’t being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised. The shamelessness with which Manish Sisodia said he stands with Shaheen Bagh means that this is a political movement,” ANI further quoted Mishra as saying.

Mishra was removed as minister by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in 2017. Last year, he was also disqualified as AAP lawmaker under the anti-defection law.

He joined the BJP in August last year.