Filmmaker Bharathiraja passes away in Chennai at 84

Filmmaker Bharathiraja, who was known for his unique storytelling and portrayal of rural life and inspiring generations of filmmakers and artists, passed away in Chennai on Wednesday. He was 84. Chief minister C Joseph Vijay visited Bharathiraja’s family to offer his condolences. (X)

A recipient of India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, six national, four Filmfare, and six Tamil Nadu film awards, Bharathiraja is survived by his wife, Chandraleela, and their daughter, Janani. His son, Manoj, passed away at 48 in March 2025.

Born Chinnasamy on July 17, 1941, in Theni, Bharathirajaa, a screenwriter and director, shot to fame with films such as “16 Vayathinile”, with icon actor Kamal Haasan playing the lead role and superstar Rajinikanth as the antagonist.

Bharathirajaa directed over 40 films in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Some of his noted hits include “Sigappu Rojakkal”, “Alaigal Oivathillai”, and “Mudhal Mariyathai”, which had actor Sivaji Ganesan in the lead role.

His Telugu film “Seethakokachiluka” (1981) was a major success and bagged the national award. He trained actors and directors, including K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban, and Pandiarajan, who began their careers as his assistants.

Tributes poured in as soon as the news of his passing broke. Chief minister C Joseph Vijay, who visited Bharathiraja’s family to offer his condolences, said the filmmaker left a unique and indelible mark on the Tamil film industry by depicting realism and rural life. “He was honoured with national and state awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri award. His contribution to nurturing and shaping multiple generations of artists will forever endure in the history of Tamil cinema.”

Vijay called Bharathiraja’s death a monumental loss to the Tamil film industry and announced a state funeral to honour his contribution.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar called Bharathiraja a true pioneer who transformed Tamil cinema with his unique storytelling and profound portrayal of rural life. “His contribution has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, inspiring generations of filmmakers and artists. His films reflected the soul of the soil and the richness of human emotions with unmatched authenticity,” he said in a social media post.