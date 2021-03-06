Final hearing of Alwar lynching case to be held today. Here's a recap of this 2018 case
An Alwar Court in Rajasthan is scheduled to hold the final hearing of the Alwar lynching case on Saturday. The court on Monday had denied further arguments in the case and had decided to hold the final hearing of this 2018 case
Here is a recap of the case
Rakbar Khan was allegedly killed by people who claimed to be 'gau rakshaks' in suspicion of cow smuggling.
On July 20, 2018, the youth, a resident of Haryana, was killed in Alwar while transporting cows to his village Kolgaon.
He had allegedly purchased the cows from Ladpura village and were taking the cows to their home through a forested area in proximity to Lalawandi village when they were attacked by the mob.
Rakbar and his friend Aslam were beaten up. While Aslam managed to escape, Rakbar succumbed to his injuries and died in an Alwar hospital.
Dharmendra Yadav, Naresh Kumar, Paramjit Singh and Vijay Kumar — all residents of Lalawandi village — are the accused in the case as per the FIR registered in the Ramgarh police station of Alwar.
The victim's (Rakbar) mother had also accused the Additional Sessions Judge adjudicating the trial of favouring the accused in the case and had so demanded the transfer to a different court last week, PTI reported petitioner’s counsel Qasim Khan as saying.
The state government had appointed a special public prosecutor in the lynching case.
The case is said to follow the lines of the previous Pehlu Khan lynching case of Alwar when Khan, along with his son and companions, were beaten and killed in the same fashion by self-proclaimed 'gau rakshaks' on suspicion of cattle smuggling. The Pehlu Khan incident took place in 2017, sparking nationwide outrage. The local court had acquitted six out of nine accused on the basis of lack of evidence in Pehlu Khan lynching. The two sons of Khan were also on trial under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act that prohibits cattle smuggling.
(With agency inputs)
