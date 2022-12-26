Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine check-up

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 03:02 PM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for a routine check-up (PTI File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in national Capital Delhi on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

The 63-year-old minister has been admitted for a routine medical check-up, the people said.

She was admitted to a private ward of the hospital around 12 noon. The finance minister is currently undergoing tests.

There has been no official statement on her condition.

The people quoted above said a health bulletin was likely to be issued by AIIMS later in the day.

