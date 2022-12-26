Home / India News / Finance minister Sitharaman hospitalised but fine: Report

Finance minister Sitharaman hospitalised but fine: Report

Published on Dec 26, 2022 01:14 PM IST

The 63-year-old has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS(PTI)
Reuters |

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

"Nothing serious. She is fine," the source said on the condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear why she was hospitalised.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

