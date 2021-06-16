Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for written representations on issues, glitches with new Income Tax portal

Ahead of the proposed meeting between senior officials of the ministry of finance and Infosys on June 22, Union minister of finance (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday invited written representations regarding the issues and glitches with the new Income Tax Portal. She also shared the email address to which the issues should be addressed.

“Written representations are invited regarding the issues/glitches on the new Income Tax Portal on the email address fmo@nic.in latest by 7 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Prior to the meeting between senior Finance Ministry officials & Infosys on June 22),” the finance minister’s office tweeted. The ministry had previously invited written representations too, as mentioned in its press release on Tuesday, however, the FM’s office in its tweet shared the email address ‘fmo@nic.in’ for the complaints.

Earlier on Tuesday (June 15) the ministry announced that senior officials would hold a meeting with Infosys, the vendor for the new IT e-filing portal.

Also read | GST Council: Covid-19 vaccines to carry 5% tax rate, says finance minister

“Senior Finance Ministry officials will hold an interactive meeting with Infosys on 22nd June, 2021 on issues in the new IT e-Filing portal. Stakeholders including ICAI members, auditors, consultants & taxpayers to be part of the interaction. @Infosys team to clarify on glitches faced,” the Income Tax department had announced previously on Tuesday. “The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches/issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience,” the ministry too had noted in a statement on the same day.

On June 7, the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax department was launched in India, with the aim of “providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers.” However, a day after the launch, Nirmala Sitharaman said that she noticed grievances and glitches being shared by users on Twitter about the new portal. “The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night at 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority,” she had tweeted on June 8.

Due to the difficulties faced by the users in the electronic filing of Income Tax forms 15CA and 15CB, the ministry extended the timeline to submit the two forms till June 30 and asked taxpayers to do it manually. It also said that a new facility would later be provided in the new tax portal for generating the Document Identification Number.