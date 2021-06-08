Taxpayers face glitches in new ITR portal; Sitharaman asks Infosys to rectify

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked Infosys and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani to ensure taxpayers do not face difficulties while filing their income tax returns on the new portal that was launched on Monday.

The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs.



I see in my TL grievances and glitches.



Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided.



Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority.

The Union minister’s tweet comes after several taxpayers took to Twitter to complain about glitches and errors they had faced while e-filing their income tax returns. The new e-filing portal was launched on Monday and is named www.incometax.gov.in replacing the earlier income tax portal, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The new e-filing portal introduced several new features which will aim to drastically reduce the time required for processing income tax returns and issuing refunds, it will also have a free return software, a centralized dashboard for viewing uploads and interactions and new call centre with chatbots and videos to help taxpayers, according to a report by Livemint.

The new system will also help taxpayers to make payments on the tax filing website itself so that the amount reflects in the returns. The new system will also be expanded to bring debit cards, credit cards, net banking and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in its ambit to further help taxpayers. It will also be operable in regional languages.

However, since its inception on Monday evening, several taxpayers have said that they were unable to use these services due to errors in loading the website, faced issues while logging in and some users also said they faced issues linking their mobile numbers and other details.

With the launch of the new e-filing portal, the Income Tax department also plans to launch a mobile application soon under its e-governance plan.