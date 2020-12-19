Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:01 IST

Amid large-scale protests against the three farm bills passed by the Centre in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted that graphics and booklets that talk about how the reforms are beneficial for farmers could be found on the NaMo App.

“There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module’s Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely,” he tweeted.

The PM’s tweet comes in the backdrop of thousands of farmers protesting against the laws. The farmers’ protests entered day 24 on Saturday as the stalemate between the Centre and agitating farmers continued.

Meanwhile, Congress on Friday said the government should stop “deceiving and betraying” the farmers. Party president from Haryana Kumari Selja said, “Farmers of the country have been forced to protest on the borders of national Capital in bitter cold for the last three weeks. But the government is not ready to listen to them under the pressure from the capitalists.”

She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) of spreading misconceptions about the farmers’ protest and accused the party of engaging in politics of division. “The BJP wants to turn farmers into labourers, which cannot be tolerated. The BJP had promised to implement the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission report. It promised to double the income of farmers, but not a single promise has been fulfilled”, she said.

Widespread protests are taking place against the three laws— Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. While Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism will stay, farmers believe the laws will put them at the mercy of corporate farmers.