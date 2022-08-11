FIR against Bobby Kataria for pouring himself a drink on road in Instagram video

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Gurugram-based bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for blocking the Mussoorie-Kimadi road and drinking liquor in public, a police officer said.

The case was registered by the Dehradun police on orders of state director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar after Kataria put out a video on his Instagram account where he is seen pouring himself a drink in the middle of the road by placing a table and chair in the clip.

Kumar took a dim view of the video on social media, which also provoked demands for action against Kataria, and on Wednesday, ordered Dehradun senior superintendent of police to investigate the case.

On Thursday, the Dehradun police said they have registered a case against Kataria under sections 342 (Wrongful confinement), 336 (rash and negligent act), 290 (public nuisance) and 510 (misconduct by drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 67 (publishing material online that tends to deprave and corrupt persons) of the Information Technology Act.

SS Bisht, in charge at Cantt police station, said they have also issued a notice to Kataria to appear before the police.

According to police, Kataria came to Dehradun on July 23 and visited the area near Kimadi village on July 25 along with a Dakra resident Gaurav Khandelwal.

Police added that Kataria obstructed the road to drink the liquor in the middle of the road and rode a motorcycle rashly in a drunken state.

Later on Thursday evening, Kataria uploaded a brief video message in which he said that he was flying out of the country to Dubai where he will celebrate the country’s Independence Day.