Thu, Oct 09, 2025
FIR against Navi Mumbai man for objectionable AI video on CJI Gavai

Published on: Oct 09, 2025 06:49 pm IST

The accused used Artificial Intelligence tools to fabricate a video containing derogatory references to CJI Gavai

A case has been registered against a man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly uploading an AI-generated video containing objectionable references to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai on social media.

The accused, identified as a resident of Panvel in Navi Mumbai, used Artificial Intelligence tools to fabricate a video containing derogatory references to CJI Gavai, they said.(HT Photo)
The FIR comes amid similar such cases against influencers and social media handles in Punjab over objectionable social media content on the chief justice.

A case has been filed against the social media user, and the police are trying to trace the source of the video. The accused has been identified as a resident of Navi Mumbai's Panvel, and used artificial intelligence to fabricate a video containing derogatory references to CJI Gavai, PTI reported, citing officials.

The FIR comes after a complaint by Advocate Amit Katarnavare, LiveLaw reported.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act), and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

Further, cyber experts have also been included to trace the original source of the video.

"We are verifying the IP addresses and digital footprints involved in the circulation of the video," the official said.

Meanwhile, the police issued directives to various social media platforms to remove the objectionable content immediately.

Earlier on Monday, a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI BR Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court in New Delhi, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend the accused person's license with immediate effect.

Speaking over the incident on Thursday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai expressed that his brother Justice K Vinod Chandran and he were "shocked" at the incident. The CJI, however, also added that it is now a forgotten chapter for the Court.

