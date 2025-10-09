CJI attacker barred from practicing in Supreme Court over 'grave misconduct'

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has terminated the temporary membership of advocate Rakesh Kishore with immediate effect, and he has been barred from practicing in the Supreme Court. The 72-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai.(PTI/HT Photo)

The action follows Kishore’s attempt to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai inside the court premises.

A resolution by SCBA stated that Kishore, a temporary member bearing No. K-01029/RES dated 27.07.2011, “is terminated with immediate effect, and his name shall be removed from the rolls of the Association.”

The resolution that was passed unanimously, added that such “reprehensible, disorderly, and intemperate behaviour” was unbecoming of an officer of the court and inconsistent with the discipline expected of members of the Bar.

It further added that Kishore’s SCBA membership card, if issued, “stands cancelled and forfeited forthwith,” and that a communication will be sent to the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court to cancel his proximity access card immediately.

Earlier, a HT report has stated that criminal contempt proceedings are being considered against the 71-year-old lawyer. A letter has been sent to the Attorney General seeking permission to initiate legal action.

The Bar Council of India has also suspended Rakesh Kishore.

Kishore, who has maintained he has no political affiliations or criminal record, told news agency ANI that he acted out of “emotional pain” over what he described as repeated judicial interference in Hindu religious matters. He expressed no regret for his actions.

Speaking a day after the incident, Kishore claimed that on September 16, a PIL was filed in the Chief Justice’s court, which, according to him, was mocked by Justice Gavai. “He said, ‘Go pray to the idol, ask the idol to restore its own head,’” Kishore said.

He added that his actions were not motivated by anger but by distress over what he called inconsistent judicial treatment of different communities.

Across-party outrage over attack on CJI

The attempted attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai drew strong condemnation from across the political spectrum. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called the incident “utterly condemnable,” with national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi saying it had “hurt every Indian” and violated India’s constitutional, social, and cultural traditions.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to CJI Gavai and appreciated his calm. “There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution,” Modi wrote.

Leaders from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), NCP-SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and other opposition parties also condemned the incident, describing it as “an assault on the Constitution” and saying it reflected how “hate and fanaticism have engulfed society.”