FIR against RTI activist Krishna for obstructing government duties

Chamundeshwari temple secretary MJ Roopa has filed a complaint against RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, accusing him of obstructing government duties. The complaint was filed after Krishna alleged that sarees worth lakhs of rupees, donated as offerings to the deity Chamundeshwari, were being misappropriated and sold in the black market. The complaint was filed after Krishna alleged that sarees worth lakhs of rupees, donated as offerings to the deity Chamundeshwari, were being misappropriated and sold in the black market. (File photo)

The Krishnaraja police in Mysuru registered an FIR on Saturday night based on Roopa’s complaint. Krishna had on shared a purported video on December 12 showing a man loading sarees into a car that were intended for illicit sale rather than temple use. HT could not verify the veracity of the video.

In the complaint, Roopa accused Krishna of criminal intimidation and disrupting temple activities. “On December 12, Krishna barged into my office and accused me of selling sarees offered to the goddess in the black market. When I tried to clarify, he shouted and left,” Roopa told Hindustan Times.

Police have booked Krishna under sections of the BNS Act, including Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty) and Section 351 (criminal intimidation). “We are investigating the allegations raised in the complaint. Appropriate action will follow based on the investigations,” Krishnaraja police inspector Mohit Sahadev.

HT tried to contact Krishna for comments but his mobile phone was switched off.