FIR against UP Congress chief Ajay Rai over ‘inexcusable’ remarks on PM Modi

An FIR has been registered against Congress party's Uttar Pradesh state President Ajay Rai in Lucknow's Mahob over alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP said Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai made derogatory comments against Modi.(ANI )

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The complaint was lodged by Advocate Neeraj Rawat. The FIR has been registered at the City Kotwali (police station) against 25 to 30 supporters, including the outgoing Secretary of the Congress Committee, Brijraj Ahirwar.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan recognised the remarks as "inexcusable and unforgivable," while lambasting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly encouraging such behaviour by his party members.

"Under Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has degenerated and decayed into a den of debased elements like Ajay Rai... The kind of filth, foul-mouthed remarks by Ajay Rai has made about PM Modi is inexcusable and unforgivable... One should also keep in mind that these remarks of Ajay Rai are coming in close succession to Rahul Gandhi's shameful attack against PM Modi. This is the kind of undignified and uncultured behaviour Rahul Gandhi is encouraging... Congress and Rahul Gandhi should remember one thing that the people are watching," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Friday, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan slammed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling him "politically bankrupt". He also accused the Congress leader of repeatedly lowering the standard of public discourse with his remarks against the central government and its leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Friday, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan slammed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling him "politically bankrupt". He also accused the Congress leader of repeatedly lowering the standard of public discourse with his remarks against the central government and its leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His comments came amid an ongoing political exchange following Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the Centre over foreign policy and economic issues, including his warning of an "economic storm" due to global tensions and questions over the Prime Minister's diplomatic outreach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His comments came amid an ongoing political exchange following Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the Centre over foreign policy and economic issues, including his warning of an "economic storm" due to global tensions and questions over the Prime Minister's diplomatic outreach. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to this, Kesavan told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi is politically bankrupt. The uncouth manner in which he has plummeted public discourse to the lowest of the lowest is an utter disgrace." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to this, Kesavan told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi is politically bankrupt. The uncouth manner in which he has plummeted public discourse to the lowest of the lowest is an utter disgrace." {{/usCountry}}

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He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's statements reflected a pattern of "misconduct" and accused him of damaging India's image abroad." Rahul Gandhi's preposterous utterances and insidious misconduct, abandoning our national interest, remind you of the Congress party's shameful and sinful past in betraying our country's interests and backstabbing our people," Kesavan said.

"Rahul Gandhi now is misconducting himself in the same manner as the Congress governments have done in the past. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad in his 'Bharat Badnam Yatra' and abuses India," he added.

The BJP spokesperson also accused the Congress leader of being frustrated over repeated electoral setbacks. "It is very clear that Rahul Gandhi is a deeply frustrated and dejected person having been repeatedly spurned by the people of India because of his politics of division and negativity," Kesavan added.

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The remarks come in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's renewed criticism of PM Modi, in which he alleged that the government was underestimating global economic risks and mishandling foreign policy challenges.

Rahul Gandhi had also criticised the PM's recent five-nation visit, including a widely discussed interaction in Rome where PM Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of "Melody" toffees, calling it a distraction from serious diplomatic issues.

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