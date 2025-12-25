FIR filed against ex-BJP MLA, actress over misleading clips targeting BJP's Dushyant Gautam

A case has been registered at Bahadrabad Police Station in Haridwar against former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore and actress Urmila Sanawar for allegedly circulating misleading audio and video clips on social media to tarnish the image of BJP leader Dushyant Gautam, related to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case. Dushyant Gautam serves as the International President of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth and National President of the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Akhara.(File Photo/ANI)

According to the Haridwar Police, the FIR was lodged on a complaint from Dharmendra, an office-bearer of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth and the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Akhara.

The complainant alleged that the circulated audio and video clips contained claims linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case and were shared with the intention of damaging the reputation of Dushyant Gautam, who serves as the International President of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth and National President of the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Akhara.

Station House Officer (SO) Ankur Sharma of Bahadrabad said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. He added that appropriate legal action will be taken after the facts and evidence related to the allegations are verified.

The Ankita Bhandari murder case involves the killing of a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantara Resort in Rishikesh, who was allegedly pressured to provide "special services" to VIP guests. Three accused, including the resort owner Pulkit Arya, were sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2025.

The controversy follows Sanawar's claim of being Rathore's second wife, leading to his BJP expulsion due to Uttarakhand's polygamy ban. Rathore denies this, citing a film shoot.