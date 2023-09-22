News / India News / FIR filed against worker from UP for assault on minor in Kerala

FIR filed against worker from UP for assault on minor in Kerala

ByVishnu Varma
Sep 22, 2023 01:14 AM IST

While playing, the tyre reportedly hit the migrant worker named Salman a couple of times who took offence and grabbed the stick from the boy’s hand and beat him with it

Kochi: A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was booked in Kerala on charges of assaulting a minor boy who had to be hospitalised, a police officer said.

Kerala police have booked a case against the migrant worker from UP under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and section 324 (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC (HT Archives)
Kerala police have booked a case against the migrant worker from UP under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and section 324 (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC (HT Archives)

The incident took place on September 2 when the 12-year-old boy was playing with a tyre near his house. While playing, the tyre reportedly hit the migrant worker named Salman a couple of times who took offence and grabbed the stick from the boy’s hand and beat him with it. He also grabbed the boy’s neck and pushed him to the ground, the officer said.

“The parents of the child initially took him to a private hospital where he was referred to the Manjeri Govt Medical College Hospital. But the parents didn’t take him there and brought him home. When the pain again started, they finally took him to the government hospital where he has been admitted since. Doctors informed the police about the assault on the boy and a case was booked on the complaint of the family on Wednesday,” said an officer at the Thenhipalam police station where the FIR was registered.

“We have booked a case against Salman under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and section 324 (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. We have learnt that he was fired from the shoe manufacturing firm where he was employed shortly after the assault on the boy. He later left the state and is currently believed to be in Delhi,” the officer said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

