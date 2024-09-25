FIR filed over edited videos of PM Modi, Yogi Aditynath dancing to Bhojpuri songs

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals for allegedly posting "objectionable" videos featuring Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. Prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign (HT File)

The incident came to light after an X user, Neha Singh Rathore, who describes herself as a nationalist, social activist and public speaker, shared the video on Tuesday. Rathore condemned the videos and questioned the intentions behind their creation.

"The popular and successful chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj has made many efforts for the honour, security, and empowerment of women in his state. How can some cheap street reelers use Yogi Ji for a few views?" Rathore wrote.

"Not only this, how the videos of Prime Minister and Mahatma Gandhi are being edited and uploaded for cheap popularity," she added.

The videos in question show Mahatma Gandhi, Modi, and Adityanath dancing and singing to Bhojpuri songs.

Rathore’s post also called out the Ballia police, urging them to take swift action: "When will action be taken against this cheap street reeler?" she asked.

Rathore posted a screen recording of Instagram reels on X, in which Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are seen dancing and singing to a Bhojpuri song.

An FIR has been registered under sections of the Information Technology Act against unknown persons on the complaint of Praveen Singh, in charge of the media cell at Cyber Thana, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha assured that police are investigating the case and that legal action will be taken against those found responsible.

When PM Modi called it ‘poll humour’

During the recent Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively to an animated meme of him dancing at a concert, based on a viral template featuring American rapper Lil Yachty.

Modi was responding to a social media user known for his humorous edits of photographs and videos.

“Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this,” X user @Atheist_Krishna wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Prime Minister Modi replied,“Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. 😀😀😀”

“Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight! #PollHumour” he added.