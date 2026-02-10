FIR over circulation of ex-Army chief’s unpublished book

The Delhi Police on Monday said it has registered a first information report (FIR) over the circulation of an unpublished memoir of former army chief General (retired) MM Naravane on social media, in a development that comes amid a row that has repeatedly disrupted proceedings of the Lok Sabha after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi brought up excerpts from the book in Parliament on February 2. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with a “copy” of former army chief General (retired) MM Naravane’s unpublished book on February 4. (PTI)

“The Delhi Police took cognisance of information found on various social media platforms and news forums which claimed that a pre-print copy of the book ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ is being circulated. It was also reported that the necessary clearance for publication of this book is yet to be received from the relevant authorities,” a Delhi Police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police said that during an enquiry, they found that a soft copy, or PDF version, of the unpublished book was available on websites.

“Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a type-set book with the same title, and apparently prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt. Limited, is available on certain websites. Also, some online marketing platforms have displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase,” the statement said.

Police said a case has been registered with the Special Cell to carry out a thorough investigation into this purported leak or breach of a yet-to-be-approved publication and an investigation is being taken up. A team will investigate those involved in “publishing”, “circulating” and “selling” of the book, police said.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said the FIR mentions criminal conspiracy as the main offence but does not name anyone as accused.

A major political row erupted last week after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi brought up excerpts from the unpublished book by general (retired) Naravane on India-China relations in the Lok Sabha. He was, however, stopped by Speaker Om Birla from citing excerpts from the book, following which the opposition created ruckus in the House. The logjam didn’t even allow, for the first time in 22 years, the prime minister to reply in the Lok Sabha to the debate on the President’s speech, which was passed through a voice vote last Thursday.

On February 4, Gandhi held a purported physical copy of the book on Parliament premises, as he doubled down on his claim that the Modi government mishandled the border dispute with China.

In a statement late on Monday, Penguin India said it holds the sole publishing rights for General Naravane’s memoir. “We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book -- in print or digital form -- have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India,” the publisher said.

“Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, ... constitutes an infringement of PRHI’s copyright and must be immediately ceased...” it added.