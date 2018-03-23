Fire at crackers factory in Bihar kills five workers, 12 injured: Police

A fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Bihar has killed at least five workers and injured another 12, according to police.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. It erupted while the workers were making firecrackers on Thursday night in Biharsharif, a town in Bihar.

Police officer Sudhir Kumar Porika said the injured have been hospitalized, five of them in critical condition.

India has a huge demand for firecrackers, which are used in religious festivals and weddings.

There are fatal accidents nearly every year as people work in makeshift factories in the absence of proper safety standards.

In June last year, 23 workers were killed when a blast occurred while they were producing firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh.

in 2016, tragedy struck at the Puttingal Devi Temple at Paravur, south of Kollam, when a huge dump of fire crackers meant to be burst to mark the conclusion of the festival , exploded killing over 100 people , injuring many more and causing damage to nearby buildings.