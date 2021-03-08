IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Fire at Eastern Railway office in Kolkata, one injured
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)
india news

Fire at Eastern Railway office in Kolkata, one injured

  • The 13th floor houses the accounts office of the Eastern Railways.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:57 PM IST

Some offices of the Eastern Railway (ER) were damaged and at least one employee was hurt when the 13th floor of the organisation’s office at Kolkata's Strand Road in Kolkata caught fire on Monday evening, officials said.

The 13th floor houses the accounts office, said ER employees who evacuated the building. The person who was hurt did not sustain any major injury, they said.

The fire was detected around 6.15 pm. The high rise called Koilaghata Building, is located beside the Hooghly river.

"It is a big fire. Ten fire tenders have been pressed into service. A hydraulic ladder has also been rushed to the spot. I am on my way," said state fire services minister Sujit Bose.

"It is difficult to say what caused the fire. More fire tenders and firefighters are being sent," Bose added.

Fire brigade officials said at 7.30 pm that firefighters had managed to reach the 12th floor.

Kolkata Police officials restricted traffic movement on Stand Road, which is mostly used by people heading for Howrah station and the river jetties from where ferry services are available.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)
india news

Fire at Eastern Railway office in Kolkata, one injured

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • The 13th floor houses the accounts office of the Eastern Railways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri had accused the state government officials of spreading Covid-19 in Himachal.(HT File)
Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri had accused the state government officials of spreading Covid-19 in Himachal.(HT File)
india news

Mukesh Agnihotri says HP state government hiding several economic data in budget

PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government has not made any mention of the existing debt and the probable borrowings in 2021-22 by the state government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari(PTI)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari(PTI)
india news

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari demands restoration of J-K’s statehood, elections

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that political parties should join hand to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and not just sit and watch how the BJP’s plan unfolds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Small price hikes over the past couple of years have eliminated subsidy on cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene.(File photo)
Small price hikes over the past couple of years have eliminated subsidy on cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene.(File photo)
india news

LPG price double in 7 yrs; tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 459%: Pradhan

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST
In all, the duty on petrol rate was hiked by 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It had also permitted FDI in defence production above 74 per cent under automatic route if it is "likely to result in access to modern technology".(File photo)
It had also permitted FDI in defence production above 74 per cent under automatic route if it is "likely to result in access to modern technology".(File photo)
india news

44 companies given FDI approvals for joint production of defence items

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:32 PM IST
On September 17 last year, the government had permitted FDI in defence production up to 74 per cent under automatic route.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP has clear policies on important aspects of life and the government has worked with that in the past, Sonowal said.(HT File Photo)
The BJP has clear policies on important aspects of life and the government has worked with that in the past, Sonowal said.(HT File Photo)
india news

CM Sarbananda Sonowal says people of Assam eager to bring back BJP-led govt

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:20 PM IST
"People of Assam have found a suitable performing government ... They are very happy with the developmental work of our government," the CM said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of elderly widows in Vrindavan who were given Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
A group of elderly widows in Vrindavan who were given Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Covid vaccination makes Women’s Day special for Vrindavan’s widows

By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Vrindavan is home to thousands of widows who have either been abandoned by their families or are just alone in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa(ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa(ANI)
india news

No new taxes levied, Karnataka budget 'people-friendly': Yediyurappa

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Against the budgeted estimates, the state expected to spend at least 94 per cent of the total expenditure, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
india news

Two Chhattisgarh ministers test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • Four Chhattisgarh legislators have contracted Covid-19 during the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly which began on February 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Women deployed aboard Indian Navy warships after almost 25 years

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:18 PM IST
India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and fleet tanker INS Shakti are the warships that have been assigned their first women crews since the late-1990s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Proportion of men donating organs improved in past 2 decades in India: Data

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:14 PM IST
When it came to recipients, the ratio is skewed in favour of the male child. Between 1998 and 2012, only 29% of the livers went to male children, data from Apollo hospital suggests. This ratio has improved to 40% between 2016 and 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Our party [MNM], which intends to give government salary to housewives, celebrates womanhood every day,” Kamal Haasan said on Twitter.(AFP)
“Our party [MNM], which intends to give government salary to housewives, celebrates womanhood every day,” Kamal Haasan said on Twitter.(AFP)
india news

Kamal Haasan’s MNM alleges DMK has copied its poll promises

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:08 PM IST
“I would be pleased if the DMK, which had copied all the highlights of our election manifesto, will also take up our honesty,” Haasan tweeted in Tamil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

Five pillars to mark India@75 celebration: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The 259-member committee includes former president Pratibha Patil, CJI Sharad Bobde, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and home minister Amit Shah. Other eminent personalities part of the committee are economist Amartya Sen, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Baba Ramdev
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image(AP)
Representative Image(AP)
india news

From ‘ITSSO’ to ‘NDSO,’ govt lists steps to enhance women’s security

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:47 PM IST
On International Women’s Day, the Amit Shah-headed home ministry stressed that ‘women’s security is the nation’s priority.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MP Sonal Mansingh. (PHOTO: PRABHAS ROY/HT)
BJP MP Sonal Mansingh. (PHOTO: PRABHAS ROY/HT)
india news

News updates from HT: International Men's Day should be celebrated, says BJP MP

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP