Fire breaks at Srinagar’s Hotel Pamposh, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Hotel Pamposh, one of Srinagar’s oldest hotels, and fire fighters were battling to extinguish it, police said.

There was no report of any casualties, or about the cause of the fire, a senior police officer told PTI.

The blaze broke around 2 pm and within minutes, leaping flames had engulfed the six storey building. Around a dozen fire tenders were at the spot to douse the blaze, a senior police official said.

Hotel Pamposh, located at Regal Chowk, also has offices of several media organisations.

