Fire breaks out at Delhi High Court, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the Delhi High Court building on Saturday. Smoke could be seen coming out of the high court building.

News agency PTI reported that it was a minor fire that broke out at the canteen of the high court . A call about the blaze was received at 1.30 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the agency quoted a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer as saying.

The fire broke out in the chimney of the canteen and was brought under control by 1.50 pm, he said, adding that no injury or casualty was reported.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 14:26 IST