Fire breaks out at Kolkata hospital campus; likely caused by burning cigarette stubs

PTI |
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 04:13 pm IST

Officials said that two fire engines managed to extinguish the flames in 30 minutes, adding that no casualties were reported.

A fire broke out on the campus of the Medical College and Hospital Kolkata on Wednesday, officials said.

The minor fire was spotted at the garbage dump near the Green Building of the facility at College Street around 1 pm(PTI File/Representational Image)
The minor fire was spotted at the garbage dump near the Green Building of the facility at College Street around 1 pm(PTI File/Representational Image)

The minor fire was spotted at the garbage dump near the Green Building of the facility at College Street around 1 pm, they said.

Prima facie, it is believed to have been caused by burning cigarette stubs, they added.

Two fire engines managed to extinguish the flames in 30 minutes, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire, they said.

The incident, however, triggered a panic at the hospital.

