Fire breaks out at rooftop restaurant in Patna mall; no casualties

Patna: A fire broke out at a rooftop restaurant on the fifth floor of the Zudio building, a shopping complex on Danapur-Khagaul road in Bihar’s Patna, on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that a blast in an air conditioner may have sparked the fire, though the exact cause has not yet been confirmed. (video grab)

Eight fire tenders took over two hours to fully douse the flames, which had also spread to the floor below. “The fire broke out at Caelum restaurant. It gutted the entire area along with an office on the top floor. All employees and people in the building rushed downstairs after the incident, and no one was injured or trapped,” said City superintendent of police (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a blast in an air conditioner may have sparked the fire, though the exact cause has not yet been confirmed, an officer said.

Police personnel from three police stations were deployed at the scene. A team from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDRF) also assisted in the operation. “Thirty firemen with eight fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were deployed to bring the blaze under control,” the officer added.

“Forensic experts and fire brigade officials will inspect the restaurant and the offices to determine the cause of the fire,” said deputy inspector general (DIG) Manoj Nutt.

The five-storey shopping complex also houses two private coaching centres and several shops, which were not affected by the fire.

“Executive officials of Danapur and Khagaul Nagar Parishads have been asked to submit reports on how many licensed and unlicensed restaurants are operating within their jurisdictions. Action will be taken against violators as per the norms,” said Danapur sub-divisional officer (SDO) Divya Shakti.