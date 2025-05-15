2 kids among 5 killed as Bihar-Delhi sleeper bus catches fire in Lucknow

At least five people, including two women and two children, died after a Delhi-bound private sleeper bus from Bihar’s Begusarai caught fire in the early hours of Thursday on the outskirts of Lucknow. The incident occurred around 5 am on the outer ring road near Kisan Path in the Mohanlalganj area. A massive fire engulfed a moving bus on Kisan Path in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“There were 80 passengers in the bus, all from Bihar. When the fire broke out, the driver and conductor fled, leaving passengers trapped inside. Locals, along with fire and police teams, rescued the others by breaking the bus windows,” said deputy commissioner of police (South) Nipun Agarwal, who reached the site with senior officers.

The victims have been identified as Lakkhi Devi, 55, and her daughter Soni, 26, both residents of Samastipur Madhepur Hasanpur, Bihar; Devraj, 4 and Sakshi, 2, children of Ram Balak Mahato from Sitamarhi Gambhar, Bihar; and Madhusudan, a resident of Begusarai Rural, Bihar.

Eyewitnesses said most passengers were asleep when the fire started. Panic erupted as the smoke filled the bus. “The driver Shankar Yadav and conductor Neeraj Kumar, both said to be from Bihar escaped by breaking a window, leaving passengers behind,” said assistant commissioner of police, Mohanlaganj Rajneesh Verma.

An extra seat installed near the driver’s cabin reportedly blocked the main exit, making it difficult for people to escape. “Many passengers tried to flee but fell over each other. Those who couldn’t make it out died in the fire,” said a survivor.

According to chief fire officer (CFO) Mangesh Kumar, the fire engulfed the bus within ten minutes. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in 30 minutes, but the vehicle had already been reduced to ashes by then.

“Preliminary findings suggest the fire was caused by a short-circuit. Also, the bus’s emergency exit failed to open, adding to the casualty count,” said DCP Agarwal. Police have registered a first information report (FIR) and initiated legal proceedings against those responsible. The role of the driver, conductor, and private bus operator is under investigation.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident. “The chief minister has instructed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work, and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the chief minister’s office said in a post on X.