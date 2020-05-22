e-paper
Fire breaks out in slum area in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, over 200 shanties gutted in Blaze

A call about the blaze at the China Bhati area behind Kirti Nagar police station was received around 11.20 pm Thursday, following which thirty fire tenders were rushed to the place, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

delhi Updated: May 22, 2020 11:13 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, officials added.
The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, officials added. (Praful Gangurde/HT file photo. Representative image )
         

A fire broke out in a slum area in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar and over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze, officials said on Friday.

The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, they added. Over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze but no casualty was reported, the officials said.

