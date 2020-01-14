Fire breaks out in Uttam Nagar, 4 injured

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 11:27 IST

Four people were injured in a fire that broke out at a house in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, the fire department said, adding that a leak in a cooking cylinder caused the blaze.

14-year-old Arti, Rajinder, Pappu and Babu Lal suffered injuries in the fire. While Arti sustained 10% burns, Rajinder’s condition is serious with 40% burn injuries. The other two men sustained 25% burn.

Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, said they received a call at 12.30 am on Tuesday.

“The fire was caused by a leak in a cooking cylinder. We got it under control but four people sustained burns,” said Garg.

The injured have been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.