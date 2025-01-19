Fire in Loni house kills 4, including woman and three minors

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old woman and three minors died after a fire engulfed their house at Kanchan Park in Ghaziabad’s Loni on Sunday morning. Two others with burn injuries are receiving treatment at a hospital, said police. The family of two brothers lived on the third floor while they had set up a small factory for stitching of track suits on the second floo (HT Photo)

A police officer said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but “it started in an in-house factory the family was operating for the manufacture of track-suits.” “Four bodies were recovered while two other members of the family were taken to Delhi‘s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) hospital,” he said.

The fire department officials said that they received a distress call at 7.06am.

“When we reached the spot, there was no way through which we could enter the house. Our teams entered the building from nearby houses. The fire had engulfed first, second, and third floors. The fire initiated from the second floor, and prima facie the reason could be due to a short circuit. Three fire tenders were pressed into service,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer (CFO).

Two brothers, Shahnawaz and Shamshad, and their families lived with their parents in the house.

The police said that Shahnawaz’s wife Gulbahar, 32, and their two sons, seven-year-old Zeeshan and five-year-old Ayan, besides Shamshad’s son Shan, aged four years, died due to burns.

“The family of two brothers lived on the third floor while they had set up a small factory for stitching of track suits on the second floor. A lot of materials were also stored on the second floor, which caught fire. The fire then raged to the third floor, killing four. Two persons in the family also suffered minor burns, and they were rushed to the hospital. The first floor was also used as a godown while their parents on the ground floor came out unhurt during the fire,” said Suryabali Maurya, ACP of Loni circle.

The CFO said that the deceased probably lost consciousness due to inhaling fumes and then suffered burn injuries due to fire, which finally led to their death.