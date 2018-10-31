Today in New Delhi, India
Firecrackers already produced can be sold elsewhere except Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court

A Supreme Court bench said firecrackers already produced can be sold in this festival season only in other parts of the country.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2018 13:23 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Firecrackers,green crackers,Diwali
Children enjoy as they burst crackers on the occasion of Diwale in Mayur Vihar on October 19, 2017.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court clarified on Wednesday that firecrackers other than green crackers will not be sold in the Delhi-NCR region this festival season.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said firecrackers already produced can be sold in this festival season only in other parts of the country.

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am-5 am and from 9 pm-10 pm during festivals, the apex court said.

It said its direction on community bursting of firecrackers will apply pan India for two hours. Its directions on the ban on sale of firecrackers through e-commerce websites will apply pan India, the court said.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 13:22 IST

