Firhad Hakim: Mayor, minister and Trinamool strategist contesting Kolkata Port

Among Trinamool workers, leaders and supporters seen campaigning for chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur recently, one face spotted the most - Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. However, he is not just campaigning for TMC supremo but is also the party's candidate from the Kolkata Port constituency. TMC Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim during a door-to-door Assembly election campaign in the Bhabanipur constituency for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

Hakim is considered a central figure in the state’s urban governance structure. First elected as an MLA from the Kolkata Port constituency in 2011, he has retained the seat in subsequent assembly elections, making him a consistent electoral presence in Kolkata politics.

A close associate of Mamata Banerjee, he has been part of the state cabinet since the TMC came to power and has handled key portfolios related to Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, which are critical to infrastructure and civic administration in the state.

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Alongside his ministerial role, he has also held leadership within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, including serving as its Mayor, placing him at the centre of both state-level and city-level governance. His political role is defined by direct involvement in urban policy implementation, civic management, and coordination between municipal bodies and the state government. This dual administrative position has made him one of the most influential leaders in managing Kolkata’s infrastructure.