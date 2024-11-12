Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

First Air India-Vistara flight takes off from Doha to Mumbai after merger

ByHT News Desk
Nov 12, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The integrated Air India-Vistara flight will not only be the first flight but also the first international operation conducted by the entity.

The integrated Air India-Vistara entity took its first flight from Doha to Mumbai on Monday night. After Vistara wrapped up its last day of flight operations, the news agency PTI reported.

Airline officials said even though Vistara will cease to exist from November 12, its aircraft, routes and crew will continue to operate as they do at least till March. (HT_PRINT)
Airline officials said even though Vistara will cease to exist from November 12, its aircraft, routes and crew will continue to operate as they do at least till March. (HT_PRINT)

The flight - 'AI2286' - departed Doha at around 10.07 pm local time and is expected to land in Mumbai early on Tuesday morning.

Also Read: Air India pilots unhappy over Vistara merger, here's why

The flight will not only be the first flight, but also the first international operation conducted by the entity. The duration of the flight is nearly three hours.

Also Read: Vistara (9-Jan-2015 to 11-Nov-2024): How the airline changed Indian aviation

On the domestic front, their first scheduled flight AI2984 took off from Mumbai to Delhi at around 1.30 am on Tuesday morning. It is being oper ated with an A320 plane.

Also Read: Vistara Airlines calls it a day: ‘Sky isn’t the limit, its just the beginning'

The code 'AI2XXX' is being used for all Vistara flights operated by Air India post-merger to help passengers identify the flight when booking.

Vistara's integration with Air India, both part of Tata Group, marks a major consolidation in the country's civil aviation space.

Vistara is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. Post-merger, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in the Air India-Vistara joint entity.

The two airlines announced in November 2022 that from September 2024, customers would gradually lose the ability to book flights with Vistara for travel dates from 12 November 2024 onward.

“Cross-functional teams from Air India and Vistara have been working together for many months to make the transition of aircraft, flying crew, ground-based colleagues and, most importantly, our valued customers, into the new Air India as seamless as possible,” Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson had said earlier.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //