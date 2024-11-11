Vistara calls it a day: ‘Sky isn’t the limit, its just the beginning'

In an emotional post on social media platform X, Vistara airlines sent a farewell message to its partners before ceasing operations ahead of its merger with Air India. From November 12 onwards, Vistara will fully be integrated with Air India(PTI)

In the message, Vistara's account said, “As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning.”

They also added a tag “to limited possibilities” to signal their new future as Air India.

The airlined announced that from September 2024, customers would gradually lose the ability to make bookings with Vistara for travel dates from 12 November 2024 onwards.

The merger between Vistara and Air India, first announced in November 2022, will see Singapore Airlines holding a 25.1% stake in the newly combined airline once the deal is finalized.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan has stated that the merger aims to offer passengers more options by expanding the fleet and network, while also enhancing the overall travel experience.

“Cross-functional teams from Air India and Vistara have been working together for many months to make the transition of aircraft, flying crew, ground-based colleagues and, most importantly, our valued customers, into the new Air India as seamless as possible,” Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said earlier.

Passengers also poured out emotional messages sharing their memories with the carrier service and hoping that the new iteration would be just as good.

According to one passenger, the crew of one of the last flights Vistara would take today, played the Bollywood song “Kal ho na ho” after the flight landed as a farewell.