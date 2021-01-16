First beneficiaries of Covid immunisation drive express pride
"I feel proud and humbled to be a part of this historic moment," said Biji Tomy, a nurse who got the first vaccine shot at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital as a countrywide Covid-19 immunisation drive began on Saturday.
A similar sentiment prevailed on the first day of the exercise among the healthcare workers in Delhi who received the shots at 81 sites chosen for the drive.
Vikas Dogra, the head of pulmonology department at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, who also received the vaccine shot, urged people not be believe in rumours.
"I didn't feel anything after vaccination. Those who are spreading rumour that the vaccine is not safe, I want to say that they are not experts. It is a baseless thing and I want to tell people that they should not believe in rumours," he told PTI.
Another first beneficiary Sandeep Nayar, who is the head of respiratory medicine department at BLK Super Speciality Hospital here expressed a similar sentiment.
"There is no local or systematic reaction. I will advise everyone to get the shots when their turn comes. Don't fall for rumours. The vaccines are safe," he said.
The Covid-19 vaccination drive is underway in the national capital, with healthcare workers, who were at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, getting the first shots, as they were welcomed amid claps and cheers.
"I felt absolutely normal when the jab was given. Drawing a blood from veins pricks more," Naveen Kumar, who works at the LNJP Hospital's administrative department, told PTI.
The vaccination exercise is being conducted at 81 sites across all 11 districts.
Six central government hospitals -- AIIMS, Safdarjung, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals -- are also part of the drive.
Besides LNJP Hospital, Delhi-government run GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, BSA Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, ILBS Hospital are among the vaccination sites.
Private facilities Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are also part of the inoculation drive.
