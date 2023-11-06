close_game
close_game
News / India News / First IIT campus aboard opened in Zanzibar by President Mwinyi

First IIT campus aboard opened in Zanzibar by President Mwinyi

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2023 07:24 PM IST

The Zanzibar campus is the first offshore campus of any IIT. Indians make up for 50% of its first batch

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras inaugurated its first ever global campus in Zanzibar on Monday, with 50% of the students in its first batch from India, according to IIT-M director V Kamakoti.

IIT-M director V Kamakoti said this was a historic moment as it was for the first time that a campus was being opened abroad (X/iitmadras)
IIT-M director V Kamakoti said this was a historic moment as it was for the first time that a campus was being opened abroad (X/iitmadras)

The Zanzibar campus, the first offshore campus of any IIT, was inaugurated on Monday by Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi. IIT-M director Kamakoti joined the event virtually.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“This is a historic moment as for the first time, an IIT campus is being opened abroad. We are now in rapid internalisation, with international institutes in terms of joint degree programmes, faculty exchange, student exchange, and joint research programmes. Having a campus abroad will bring a much more diverse culture into the IIT system,” the IIT-M director said.

Kamakoti said that the campus has already started the first semester with around 50 students, half from India. The other half comprises students from Zanzibar, mainland Tanzania and Nepal. “40% of the admitted students are women,” he said.

The campus offers two full-time academic programmes to begin with including a four-year Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and a two-year Master of Technology in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

In July this year, the union government announced that the first IIT campus overseas will be established by IIT-Madras, in the Tanzanian island city of Zanzibar after an MoU was signed between both countries.

The institute enrolled students based on an entrance exam and personal interview conducted by IIT-Madras.

The fees will be $12,000 per year for the bachelor’s course while for the master’s course, it will be $4,000 per year. The faculty has been deputed from IIT-Madras or recruited from India. The institute has also become the first IIT campus to be led by a woman director-in-charge Preeti Aghalayam.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out