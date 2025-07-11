Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

First look of Tesla Mumbai showroom, set to launch on July 15

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 05:31 PM IST

The Mumbai facility, described as an “experience centre,” will be Tesla’s first official store in India.

Elon Musk’s Tesla is set to make its physical debut in India with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on July 15, according to a report by Reuters. 

First look of Tesla India showroom in Mumbai(HT Photo)
First look of Tesla India showroom in Mumbai(HT Photo)

The launch marks the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s formal entry into the Indian market after years of anticipation and negotiations.

The Mumbai facility, described as an “experience centre,” will be Tesla’s first official store in the country. In March this year, the company signed a lease deal for the showroom, Reuters reported, signalling its plans to begin local sales operations. Alongside this, Tesla has ramped up hiring and initiated scouting for showroom locations in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

 

Tesla’s first showroom in India: The EV giant’s upcoming experience centre at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex is set to open on July 15.(HT Photo)
Tesla’s first showroom in India: The EV giant’s upcoming experience centre at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex is set to open on July 15.(HT Photo)

According to Bloomberg, Tesla has already shipped five Model Y units from its Shanghai factory to Mumbai. The vehicles were declared at 2.77 million (around $31,988) each, with additional import duties exceeding 2.1 million per unit due to India’s 70% tariff on fully built imported cars.

 

Tesla has imported five Model Y cars from its Shanghai factory ahead of the showroom launch.(HT Photo)
Tesla has imported five Model Y cars from its Shanghai factory ahead of the showroom launch.(HT Photo)

Tesla’s long-awaited entry comes after extended lobbying by the company for reduced import duties—an effort that had previously stalled its launch. However, despite this milestone, the EV maker is reportedly not planning to manufacture in India anytime soon.

Tesla is entering India with retail plans only, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, ruling out manufacturing for now.(HT Photo)
Tesla is entering India with retail plans only, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, ruling out manufacturing for now.(HT Photo)

“Tesla, we are not actually expected from them, they are only to start showrooms. They are not interested in manufacturing in India,” Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy told ANI last month.

Tesla’s India plans are currently focused on setting up retail infrastructure rather than local production, underscoring a cautious start in one of the world’s largest emerging EV markets.

No special treatment for Tesla, says government

Tesla’s India entry comes after prolonged negotiations over tariff concessions. CEO Elon Musk had said in April last year that his visit to India was delayed due to Tesla’s "heavy obligations."

The company had sought steep duty exemptions—up to 70% for cars under $40,000 and 100% for pricier models. However, earlier this year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made it clear that India would not tweak its policies to favour a single automaker. 

“The government aims to attract all global EV manufacturers, not just Tesla,” Goyal said, adding that policy frameworks will be designed to foster a robust electric vehicle ecosystem that reduces carbon emissions and cuts oil imports, reported news agency PTI.

Tesla’s push into India comes amid declining sales in key markets such as Europe and China.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / First look of Tesla Mumbai showroom, set to launch on July 15
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On