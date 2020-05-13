e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / First Shramik Special train to Tripura brings 1,200 people from Bangalore

First Shramik Special train to Tripura brings 1,200 people from Bangalore

None of the passengers showed any symptoms of Covid-19 but all of them will have to undergo home quarantine.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Authorities set up 12 swab collection centres at Agartala Railway station where the train terminated.
Authorities set up 12 swab collection centres at Agartala Railway station where the train terminated.(PTI)
         

Around 1,200 people from Tripura who were stranded in Bengaluru due to the lockdown returned to the state on Wednesday in the first Shramik Special Train.

The state government set up 12 swab collection centres at Agartala Railway station where the train terminated.Authorities also deployed 10 screening teams at the station.

“No passenger was found with any symptoms. All of them will have to undergo home quarantine,” Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath told mediapersons at the Civil Secretariat.

The second special train is scheduled to leave from Karnataka on May 15.

Earlier Nath said that out of total 8,634 Tripura people, stranded in West Bengal, only 164 people were given vehicle passes by the government. Of the 164 people, 141 have already left for Tripura.

“Though all the state governments are cooperating with us, we are not getting that cooperation from the West Bengal government in bringing our stranded people,” he said.

As many as 39,799 stranded people have registered themselves with the Covid-19 control room helpline of Tripura. Among those who registered are 12,900 from Karnataka, 8,771 from Tamil Nadu, 2,720 from Maharashtra, 1,132 from Telengana and 5,503 from Assam.

tags
top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains
Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In