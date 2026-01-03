First supermoon of 2026 lights up skies in India: When and where it's visible

The first supermoon of 2026 illuminates the night sky on January 3, offering a brighter and slightly larger-than-usual full Moon. The first 'Supermoon' of 2026, popularly known as the 'Wolf Moon', witnessed in Guwahati. (Screengrab/ANI )

On this evening, the Moon appears about 30 per cent brighter and roughly 14 per cent larger than the most distant full Moon of the year.

In India, the spectacle is visible shortly after sunset, giving skywatchers a particularly striking early-evening view.

As it rises close to the horizon, the Moon glows with a warm orange-yellow tint, a result of moonlight passing through a thicker layer of Earth’s atmosphere.

At its closest point, the Moon is about 362,641 km from Earth, making it one of the most visually impressive lunar events of the year.

When to spot the supermoon in India? The January 3 supermoon marks the conclusion of a four-month supermoon run that began in October. After this, the next supermoon is not expected until the end of 2026.

Globally, the supermoon reached its peak at 5:30 am EST (4 pm IST) on January 3, according to Space.com.

In India, however, the most appealing views will came around 5:45 pm and 6 pm IST, when the Moon might have been in its full phase and near perigee, as noted by NASA.

The first supermoon of 2026 was witnessed lighting up the night sky over Bhubaneswar and Guwahati.