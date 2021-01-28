IND USA
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.(File photo)
'First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal': Mamata takes a jibe at Shah over R-Day violence

She blamed the party at the Centre for the unfortunate incidents that took place on the 72nd Republic Day.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:28 PM IST

Taking a fresh jibe at Union home minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said had the Republic Day violence taken place in Bengal, Centre would have sought an explanation. "Police could not tackle the situation in Delhi. If it would have Bengal then Amit bhaiya would have said, "kya hua?" We strongly condemn it. We want these three laws to be repealed. Either you withdraw the laws or leave the chair," the chief minister said at the Assembly on Thursday.

The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations. She blamed the party at the Centre for the unfortunate incidents that took place on the 72nd Republic Day of the country as well as for mishandling the situation. First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal, Mamata said to Modi-Shah government eyeing for seats in upcoming assembly elections in Bengal.

"We are with farmers and we want the withdrawal of these laws. The farm laws have been passed forcibly. Modi Govt has badly handled the situation in Delhi and BJP is responsible for what had happened there. First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal," Banerjee has said.

Also Read | 'If farmers don't listen, we'll do what they did': Locals protest against farm laws stir at Singhu border

During the two-day assembly session, the TMC was scheduled to table a resolution under Rule 169, opposing the farm laws brought in by the Centre and demand its immediate repeal, reported news agency PTI.

Five non-BJP states, including Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi, have passed the resolution against the Centre's farm laws so far.

The farmers have been protesting since past many months against the three laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The protest turned violent after an unexpected turn of events during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

