Five arrested in connection with death of man in rehabilitation centre

Dimapur, Five people, including the owner of a rehabilitation centre, have been arrested in connection with the death of a 46-year-old man in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made after injury marks were discovered on the body of Pradeep Basumatary, a resident of Aojan, Ganeshpuri, Urimghat in Assam's Golaghat district.

According to officials, Diphuphar police station received a call from Referral Hospital on Wednesday at around 3:00 pm, informing them that a deceased individual had been brought in from the rehabilitation centre in Chekiye.

A police team reached the hospital, where the attending doctor confirmed that the man had been declared dead on arrival, prompting police to register a suo motu FIR and open a full-scale investigation.

A mandatory inquest revealed multiple visible injuries, including bruises on both lower limbs and buttocks and marks on the legs, left cheek, and left hand, suspected to be caused by blunt-force assault.

Police said these findings raise a strong suspicion that Basumatary was physically assaulted prior to his death. The body has since been shifted to Dimapur District Hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Following the initial findings, police said four individuals directly involved in the incident, along with the rehabilitation centre's owner, were taken into custody.

Dimapur Police stated that a detailed investigation is underway, with all forensic, technical, and procedural steps being meticulously documented to ensure accountability and swift justice.

The incident has also triggered a parallel inquiry into the rehabilitation centre's operations. Police will examine its licensing status, overall compliance with operational regulations, and the adequacy of in-house medical and mental health facilities.

The Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, confirmed that the case is being pursued with utmost seriousness and that strict action will follow based on the investigation's outcome.

