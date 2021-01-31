IND USA
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer’s intention to kill more people.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer's intention to kill more people.
india news

Five killed after car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand

  • The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Devprayag.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:33 PM IST



Five people were killed after their car plunged into a gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Devprayag about 120 km away from Dehradun on Sunday evening, officials said.

The deceased were all men, including two each from Uttarakhand and Haryana and one from Uttar Pradesh, said officials of the state disaster response force which launched a search and rescue operation soon after the car went over the edge and plunged about 70 metres.

Praveen Alok, spokesperson for SDRF said, "The five people were travelling in the car on the highway when it fell down the gorge in Saurpani area of Devprayag."

"The accident was spotted by the locals who informed the police which called the SDRF team for search and rescue. Two teams of SDRF comprising about 20 personnel rushed to the spot. Three bodies have been recovered while two are yet to be retrieved," said Alok.

The deceased were identified as Dhiraj Singh, resident of Pauri Garhwal, Sanjeev Kumar, resident of Rishikesh, Ajit, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, Pawan Singh, a resident of Gurgaon, Haryana and Jogendra Singh from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

"In the initial probe, it has been found that the accident was caused after the car's steering wheel got locked," Alok said.

A health worker collect swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing.(HT FILE PHOTO)
A health worker collect swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

J-K reports less than 100 Covid-19 cases for tenth straight day

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • There was no death either on Sunday due to Covid-19, the third time in the past 10 days and sixth time this month.
Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran during a press meet.(PTI)
Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran during a press meet.(PTI)
india news

Kerala: Hitting out at 'misrule' of LDF govt, UDF launches state-wide rally

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Addressing the gathering, Chennithala said people are fed up with the five year "misrule" of the LDF government and would not give it a second term.
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav(ANI)
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav(ANI)
india news

Farmers deeply hurt by BJP's moves to defame them: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:50 PM IST
"The farmers are feeling deeply hurt because of the moves made by the BJP to defame them. The BJP has enacted demonetisation, GST, labour laws and farm laws to give benefits only to the billionaires. The BJP has tortured the common people," the Samajwadi Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws. (ANI Photo)
india news

Thousands of farmers converge in Western UP and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
In an unexpected about-turn, states are either postponing school reopening or shutting schools for the time being.(PTI)
In an unexpected about-turn, states are either postponing school reopening or shutting schools for the time being.(PTI)
india news

J&K revises Covid-19 containment guidelines

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:29 PM IST
As of Sunday evening, the union territory has 1,24,506 cases of Covid-19. It recorded 57 fresh cases on Sunday out of which 14 were from Jammu division and 43 from Kashmir division.
Union minister Smriti Irani (C) and other BJP leaders at a rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district on Sunday. (PTI)
Union minister Smriti Irani (C) and other BJP leaders at a rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district on Sunday. (PTI)
india news

TMC accuses BJP of insulting National Anthem, starts poll on social media

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • The TMC and the BJP which will be the main contestants in the upcoming assembly election have been relentlessly attacking at each other for months over a range of issues
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves as he interacts with the farmers at a convention at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam, in Karur on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves as he interacts with the farmers at a convention at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam, in Karur on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief again

By Soumya Pillai | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • The resolution was passed on Sunday during a meeting of senior leaders convened by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhury.
Republic day parade in Srinagar,(AP)
Republic day parade in Srinagar,(AP)
india news

FIR against 2 Kashmir news portals after army complains of fake news

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • The two news portals had claimed that a school in Shopian was forced by the army to hold the Republic Day function.
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
india news

Farmers' stir: Thousands converge for third 'mahapanchayat' in western UP

PTI, Baghpat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:12 PM IST
The 'sarv khap mahapanchayat' took place at the Tehsil ground here with farmers pouring in from nearby districts as well in tractor-trollies, many of which are decked up with music systems, the tricolor and farmer unions' flags.
The government has made preparations to inoculate over one lakh beneficiaries on Sunday.(Reuters file photo)
The government has made preparations to inoculate over one lakh beneficiaries on Sunday.(Reuters file photo)
india news

Collectors, senior cops take Covid-19 vaccine shots in Gujarat

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Not a single person has experienced any serious side-effects due to the vaccination so far.
The police started the investigation on the SSP's intervention, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. (Picture for representation) (AP)
The police started the investigation on the SSP's intervention, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. (Picture for representation) (AP)
india news

Bihar: Man throws baby into fire as mother rejects sexual advances

PTI, Muzaffarpur, Bihar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The baby received severe burn injuries in her legs and she is being treated at the Sadar Hospital.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The Congress party needs a dynamic and powerful leader like Rahul Gandhi at the helm considering the disturbed and dangerous political situation in the country, Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said in his resolution on Sunday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
india news

AAP will take legal action against BJP: Sisodia over doctored video of Kejriwal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:45 PM IST
On post-Covid recovery, Denmark was confident that India was going to come out stronger from the pandemic.(PTI representative image)
On post-Covid recovery, Denmark was confident that India was going to come out stronger from the pandemic.(PTI representative image)
india news

India to come out of Covid-19 as one of the global winners, says Danish envoy

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The India-EU summit last year resolved to move forward on the long-pending FTA talks.
