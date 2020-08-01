e-paper
Aug 01, 2020
Home / India News / Five killed in boiler blast at factory in Nagpur district

Five killed in boiler blast at factory in Nagpur district

The deceased were identified as Mangesh Prabhakar Naukarkar (21), Liladhar Wamanrao Shende (42), Vasudeo Ladi (30), Sachin Prakash Waghmare (24) and Prafull Pandurang Moon (25), all residents of Wadgaon village.

Aug 01, 2020
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Nagpur
Thick smoke billowed out of the plant following the explosion.
Thick smoke billowed out of the plant following the explosion.
         

Five workers were killed in a boiler explosion at Manas Agro Industries and Infrastructure Ltd in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

The incident took place near a biogas plant of the company at Bela village in Umred tehsil around 2.15 pm.

The deceased were identified as Mangesh Prabhakar Naukarkar (21), Liladhar Wamanrao Shende (42), Vasudeo Ladi (30), Sachin Prakash Waghmare (24) and Prafull Pandurang Moon (25), all residents of Wadgaon village.

Sachin Waghmare worked as a welder while others were helpers, the police said.

Thick smoke billowed out of the plant following the explosion.

All five workers sustained grievous burn injuries and died on the spot, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola visited the spot following the incident, officials said.

