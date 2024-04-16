 Five labourers crushed to death in Karnataka's Bagalkote, say police | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Five labourers crushed to death in Karnataka's Bagalkote, say police

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi
Apr 16, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Five labourers were tragically killed when a mud-laden tipper truck burst a tire, overturned and fell on them at Yatnatti cross on Sunday night

The police on Monday said that five people were killed when a mud-laden tipper truck overturned and fell on them in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkote district.

The victims, who were agricultural labourers, had finished their day’s work near Yatnatti village and were waiting at a bus stand, when the tragedy unfolded (Getty Images)
The victims, who were agricultural labourers, had finished their day’s work near Yatnatti village and were waiting at a bus stand, when the tragedy unfolded (Getty Images)

Five labourers were tragically killed when a mud-laden tipper truck burst a tire and overturned and fell on them at Yatnatti cross on Sunday night, according to police.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Bagalkot additional superintendent of police, Prasanna Desai said, “The family was waiting at Yatnatti cross for transportation to return home after completing their fieldwork when the driver of the tipper truck lost control after one of its tires burst while in motion.”

The Bilagi police said that the deceased were identified as Yankappa Shivappa Tolamatti (72), wife Yalawwa (66), son Pundalik (40), daughter Nagawwa (35), and her husband Ashok Ningappa Bammannavar (48). They were residents of Badardinni village in Bilagi taluk.

The police said that the victims, who were agricultural labourers, had finished their day’s work near Yatnatti village and were waiting at a bus stand when the tragedy unfolded. Police quoted witnesses as saying that the truck was moving at a high speed before the accident occurred and the driver fled the scene after the incident.

After the incident, passersby rushed to the scene and assisted the police in extracting the bodies, which were trapped in the mud.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Five labourers crushed to death in Karnataka's Bagalkote, say police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On