Five of family found dead in Prayagraj

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 04:31 IST

Five members of a family, including two children, were found murdered in their house in Yusufpur Sevayat village of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on Sunday.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Vijay Shankar Tiwari (65), his son Somdutt Tiwari (30), daughter-in-law Soni (28), and grandsons Kanha (7) and Kunj (5).Police said Tiwari used to work in Surat and had come to his native village to celebrate the New Year with his family. His son Somdutt was an auto driver.

The neighbours informed the police after they found the bodies of the family. Police said, based on the injury marks, it seems the five were attacked with a heavy and sharp edged weapons and a stone was used to bludgeon them.

Station house officer (SHO) of Soraon police station inspector Anil Kumar Singh said a complaint in this regard has been filed by Somdutt’s brother Sudhakar Tiwari.

“The complainant has alleged the involvement of seven people from the same village, with whom the family had a dispute over land. Four of the suspects have been detained for questioning and raids are on to arrest the main accused Sudhakar Tiwari,” Singh added.

Senior superintendent of police Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said it seem the assailants entered the house after breaking in through the back door and attacked the family members while they were asleep.