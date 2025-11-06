Meerut , Police on Thursday claimed to have solved a case of a youth's murder in Zakir Colony with the arrest of five accused who had beaten him to death with bricks and stones less than a fortnight ago. Five suspects arrested in lynching of Meerut youth: Police

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said the arrests were made near Bajaut underpass on Wednesday night as part of an ongoing crackdown on criminals launched under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police Meerut.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arshad, Aqib, Faiz, Sadiq and Aman, all residents of Lohia Nagar and Lisari Gate police station areas in Meerut.

According to the police, the case pertains to the murder of Aqil alias TT, whose brother Kafeel had lodged a complaint on October 26 after his body was found in Zakir Colony.

During the initial probe, the persons named in the complaint were found innocent. Subsequent investigation based on technical evidence and intelligence inputs led to the identification and arrest of the five accused.

Investigation revealed that on the night of October 25, Aqil and the accused had gathered at a field owned by one Hari in Zakir Colony, where they consumed alcohol.

Subsequently, an argument broke out, during which the accused allegedly attacked Aqil with bricks and stones, killing him on the spot. The accused then fled the scene, the officer said.

Police recovered two stone pieces and one brick fragment used in the murder, after the accused led investigators to them. Officials said some of the arrested persons already have criminal records, including cases of robbery and attempted murder.

The arrests were made following a joint operation by the Lohia Nagar police and the district SWAT team.

The City SP said all five accused have been produced before the court and sent to jail following legal formalities.

