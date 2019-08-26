Five times Bhopal legislator Pragya Thakur embarrassed BJP

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:31 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Monday sparked another controversy when attempting to reason the spate of deaths in the BJP ranks she suggested that the opposition was resorting to sorcery against the ruling party leaders. This is not the first time that the terror accused politician had created a controversy with her statement. Here are five wrong reasons for which she made headlines.

1. She claimed BJP leaders were dying because opposition was resorting to sorcery. She said a Maharaj told her this during the Lok Sabha election campaign but she did not believe it. She said when she sees BJP leaders passing away, she is reminded of what the religious person told her. “Whether you believe it or not, this is true and it is happening,” she said, two days after former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away.

2. She also created a controversy on the first day of 17th Lok Sabha Monday when she suffixed the name of her spiritual guru with hers while taking oath, drawing objections from the Opposition.

3. She told a group of BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh that she hasn’t been elected to clean drains or toilets of her voters. “I am honestly doing whatever I have been chosen for,” she said. This was despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat call for making cleanliness drive a movement.

4. Immediately after joining the BJP, she said Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed during 26/11 attack because of her curse.Karkare was part of the team that questioned her in a terror case.

5. The BJP MP also triggered a political controversy for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot. She was served a show cause notice for the statement and later apologised.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 18:24 IST