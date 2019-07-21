‘Not getting your toilets cleaned’: Pragya Thakur to BJP worker in MP

Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP’s Member of Parliament from Bhopal, on Sunday is reported to have told party workers that she was not elected to get drains and toilets cleaned in the constituency. She then advised them to approach the local corporator and other representatives for the job. A video carrying her alleged comments has been doing the rounds on social media.

The BJP leader was in Sehore, the neighboring district of Bhopal which is a part of Bhopal parliamentary constituency, where she met the party workers. It was during the meeting when a worker reportedly talked about the problem regarding choking of the drainage system in his area.

Answering the worker, Thakur said, “I am not meant for getting drains cleaned. I am not meant for getting your toilets cleaned. But the work for which I have been elected I am doing it honestly.”

The Congress was quick to latch on the alleged statement. State Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza said MP Pragya Thakur’s statements were clearly an insult to the public mandate.

She said Pragya Thakur’s statements established once again as to how BJP and its MP treated the problems faced by people. “She is the same Pragya Thakur who had insulted martyrs by glorifying Nathuram Godse,” she added.

Oza said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Swachh Bharat campaign but his party leader has exposed the hollowness of the promise and the campaign.

When contacted, Pragya Thakur said, “Some (TV) channels showed only a selective part of her speech. This was condemnable and punishable. I will take legal action in this regard. I never shun my responsibilities as far as problems are concerned which people are facing and I am working for the PM’s Swachh campaign.”

(With input from Mahendra Thakur in Sehore)

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 21:28 IST