Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 5 men drown in Chennai Temple pond during rituals: Police

5 men drown in Chennai Temple pond during rituals: Police

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Apr 06, 2023 12:45 AM IST

Five young men drowned in a temple pond in Chennai while performing rituals to mark Theerthavari festival on Wednesday, police said.

Five young men drowned in a temple pond in Chennai while performing rituals to mark Theerthavari festival on Wednesday, police said.

Five drown while carrying out temple rituals in Tamil Nadu. (Representational Image)

The accident took place when a group of more than 20 people, carrying an idol, entered the pond in Dharmalingeshwarar Temple at Nanganallur, for some rituals. While one person drowned initially, four others also went under the water while saving him, police said.

“All five of them have died,” state minister TM Anbarasan, who visited the spot on the directions of chief minister MK Stalin, told reporters. “This work (ritual performance) should have been done with due caution,” he added.

The deceased were identified as Surya (22), Vanesh (22), Raghavan (22), Yokeshwaran (21) and Raghavan (18).

The temple does not fall under the care of the state’s Hindu religious and charitable endowments department.

“I asked them (temple authorities) if they had informed the local police in advance that they were going to conduct such a festival,” Anbarasan said, adding that the matter needed to be investigated.

Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, who rushed to the spot after the accident, said the bodies were immediately recovered and sent to a government hospital in Chrompet.

“While doing a particular ritual, one person slipped and fell. We were told that those who tried to save him drowned too. We need to investigate further. Our first job was to rescue everyone. We will discuss with the panchayat and see what can be done so that such accidents don’t get repeated,” Jiwal said.

Stalin announced a relief of 2 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund for each kin of the deceased. “We are all pained by this accident. This is an irreparable loss to (the deceased’s) parents,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

Topics
relief government hospital police chief minister chennai accident rescue festival mk stalin idol state minister group
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP