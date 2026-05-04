Five-time MLA D Jayakumar seeks comeback from Royapuram after 2021 defeat

D Jayakumar is a prominent political leader and a senior member of AIADMK. He was elected to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly from Royapuram constituency as an Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate in the 1991, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2016 elections. AIADMK candidate from Royapuram constituency, D Jayakumar, during a voter outreach ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (PTI)

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Jayakumar is once again contesting from the Royapuram constituency, where he has won 5 times. Jayakumar has served in several ministerial positions under AIADMK-led administrations, notably as Minister for Fisheries & Personnel & Administrative Reforms from 2017 to 2021, and previously serving as Minister of Law, IT, and Electricity.

Background There is limited information available about Jayakumar’s personal life, but he comes from a sporting background and was a boxer, following in the footsteps of his father, who was also a boxer.

He completed his BSc from Pachaiyappa’s College, Chennai, and later earned a Bachelor of Laws (BL) degree from Madras Law College before entering politics.

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What Happened in Previous Elections? D. Jayakumar began his electoral journey in 1991 when he was elected as an MLA from the Royapuram constituency as an AIADMK candidate. Following the party’s victory, he was inducted into the state cabinet and served as Minister for Forests and Fisheries.

Over the years, he built a strong base in Royapuram, winning the seat multiple times in 1991, 2006, 2011, and 2016. He also served as the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after the AIADMK’s victory in 2011, reflecting his seniority within the party.

However, in the 2021 Assembly elections, Jayakumar faced a setback, losing the Royapuram seat to the DMK, ending his long-standing hold over the constituency. In the 2026 elections, he is once again contesting from Royapuram, aiming to regain the seat and re-establish his presence in the constituency.