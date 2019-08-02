‘Fix MP 1st,’ BJP tells Kamal Nath who made an offer to Unnao rape survivor

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:21 IST

A day after the Supreme Court shifted trial in Unnao rape case to Delhi, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath requested the rape survivor’s family to settle in Madhya Pradesh where, he said, the state government would provide complete security to them.

“The Supreme Court’s judgment on Unnao rape case is worth appreciating. I make an appeal to the victim’s mother, who considers Uttar Pradesh as unsafe, to leave the state and settle in Madhya Pradesh. My government will provide complete security to your family,” he tweeted.

Kamal Nath’s comments follow Opposition’s criticism of the UP government for alleged patronizing of the rape accused who was an influential BJP MLA before his ouster from the party on Thursday.

BJP was quick to ask Kamal Nath to sort out women-safety concerns in Madhya Pradesh instead. Hitting out, BJP vice-president in MP, Vijesh Lunawat said, “The chief minister couldn’t ensure the safety of girls in the state capital Bhopal, leave alone remote areas.”

Lunawat said, a minor girl who was raped and killed in Bhopal could have been saved had the Police been alert. “There were many such cases of kidnapping and murder in the state,” he claimed, referring to a case of killing of minor twins in Satna.

“It is unfortunate that the chief minister is playing politics on rape instead of making efforts to create a safe environment for girls, children and women in Madhya Pradesh,” said Lunawat.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 18:21 IST